10 Zlotych 2010 MW UW "Katyn, Mednoye, Kharkiv - 1940" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 80,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 2010
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2010 "Katyn, Mednoye, Kharkiv - 1940" with mark MW UW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 806 sold at the CoinsNB auction for EUR 18. Bidding took place March 30, 2024.
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 2, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 27, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 11, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2010 "Katyn, Mednoye, Kharkiv - 1940", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
