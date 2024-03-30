10 Zlotych 2010 MW UW "Katyn, Mednoye, Kharkiv - 1940" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2010 "Katyn, Mednoye, Kharkiv - 1940" with mark MW UW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 806 sold at the CoinsNB auction for EUR 18. Bidding took place March 30, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (7) UNC (7)