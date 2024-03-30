Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 2010 MW UW "Katyn, Mednoye, Kharkiv - 1940" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 2010 MW UW "Katyn, Mednoye, Kharkiv - 1940" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Zlotych 2010 MW UW "Katyn, Mednoye, Kharkiv - 1940" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 80,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 2010
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2010 "Katyn, Mednoye, Kharkiv - 1940" with mark MW UW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 806 sold at the CoinsNB auction for EUR 18. Bidding took place March 30, 2024.

Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 2010 MW UW "Katyn, Mednoye, Kharkiv - 1940" at auction CoinsNB - March 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
Poland 10 Zlotych 2010 MW UW "Katyn, Mednoye, Kharkiv - 1940" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 2010 MW UW "Katyn, Mednoye, Kharkiv - 1940" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2010 MW UW "Katyn, Mednoye, Kharkiv - 1940" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 2010 MW UW "Katyn, Mednoye, Kharkiv - 1940" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2010 MW UW "Katyn, Mednoye, Kharkiv - 1940" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 2010 MW UW "Katyn, Mednoye, Kharkiv - 1940" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2010 MW UW "Katyn, Mednoye, Kharkiv - 1940" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2010 MW UW "Katyn, Mednoye, Kharkiv - 1940" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2010 MW UW "Katyn, Mednoye, Kharkiv - 1940" at auction Russiancoin - September 2, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 2, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2010 MW UW "Katyn, Mednoye, Kharkiv - 1940" at auction Coinhouse - June 27, 2021
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 27, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2010 MW UW "Katyn, Mednoye, Kharkiv - 1940" at auction Russiancoin - April 8, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 8, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2010 MW UW "Katyn, Mednoye, Kharkiv - 1940" at auction Russiancoin - June 25, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 25, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2010 MW UW "Katyn, Mednoye, Kharkiv - 1940" at auction Russiancoin - June 11, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 11, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2010 MW UW "Katyn, Mednoye, Kharkiv - 1940" at auction Russiancoin - February 20, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2010 MW UW "Katyn, Mednoye, Kharkiv - 1940" at auction Russiancoin - February 6, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 6, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2010 "Katyn, Mednoye, Kharkiv - 1940", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

