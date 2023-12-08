Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
20 Zlotych 2010 MW NR "Artur Grottger" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 28,28 g
- Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 100,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 20 Zlotych
- Year 2010
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2010 "Artur Grottger" with mark MW NR. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 567 sold at the Cieszyńskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 300. Bidding took place November 4, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- MUNZE (1)
- Stare Monety (2)
- WCN (2)
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Zlotych 2010 "Artur Grottger", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search