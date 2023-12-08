Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Zlotych 2010 MW NR "Artur Grottger" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 20 Zlotych 2010 MW NR "Artur Grottger" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 20 Zlotych 2010 MW NR "Artur Grottger" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 28,28 g
  • Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 100,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 2010
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2010 "Artur Grottger" with mark MW NR. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 567 sold at the Cieszyńskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 300. Bidding took place November 4, 2023.

Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 115 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 2010 MW NR "Artur Grottger" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 2010 MW NR "Artur Grottger" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2010 MW NR "Artur Grottger" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2010 MW NR "Artur Grottger" at auction MUNZE - September 8, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2010 MW NR "Artur Grottger" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Zlotych 2010 "Artur Grottger", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Top lot
Top lot
Top lot
