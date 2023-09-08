Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 2010 MW NR "Krzysztof Komeda". Klippe (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Variety: Klippe
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2010 "Krzysztof Komeda" with mark MW NR. Klippe. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 367818 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 70. Bidding took place May 4, 2023.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2010 "Krzysztof Komeda", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
