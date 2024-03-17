Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 2010 MW RK "Battle of Klushino" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2010 "Battle of Klushino" with mark MW RK. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1168 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 2,500. Bidding took place February 11, 2021.
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
