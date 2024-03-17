Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 2010 MW RK "Battle of Klushino" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 2010 MW RK "Battle of Klushino" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Zlotych 2010 MW RK "Battle of Klushino" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 100,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 2010
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2010 "Battle of Klushino" with mark MW RK. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1168 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 2,500. Bidding took place February 11, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • WCN (3)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 65 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 2010 MW RK "Battle of Klushino" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2010 MW RK "Battle of Klushino" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2010 MW RK "Battle of Klushino" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date May 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date October 20, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2010 MW RK "Battle of Klushino" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 11, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 6, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******

