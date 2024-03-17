10 Zlotych 2010 MW RK "Battle of Klushino" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2010 "Battle of Klushino" with mark MW RK. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1168 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 2,500. Bidding took place February 11, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (9) UNC (3)