20 Zlotych 2010 MW "75th Anniversary - Battle of Warsaw" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 28,28 g
- Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
- Diameter 38,6 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 100,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 20 Zlotych
- Year 2010
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (23)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2010 "75th Anniversary - Battle of Warsaw" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 78 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 600. Bidding took place March 15, 2023.
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date July 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 15, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 30, 2022
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 3, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 11, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
