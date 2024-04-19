Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Zlotych 2010 MW "75th Anniversary - Battle of Warsaw" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 20 Zlotych 2010 MW "75th Anniversary - Battle of Warsaw" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 20 Zlotych 2010 MW "75th Anniversary - Battle of Warsaw" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 28,28 g
  • Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
  • Diameter 38,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 100,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 2010
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2010 "75th Anniversary - Battle of Warsaw" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 78 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 600. Bidding took place March 15, 2023.

Poland 20 Zlotych 2010 MW "75th Anniversary - Battle of Warsaw" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 2010 MW "75th Anniversary - Battle of Warsaw" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2010 MW "75th Anniversary - Battle of Warsaw" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2010 MW "75th Anniversary - Battle of Warsaw" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2010 MW "75th Anniversary - Battle of Warsaw" at auction Numis Poland - July 12, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date July 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2010 MW "75th Anniversary - Battle of Warsaw" at auction Numis Poland - March 15, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2010 MW "75th Anniversary - Battle of Warsaw" at auction Numis Poland - March 15, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 15, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2010 MW "75th Anniversary - Battle of Warsaw" at auction Numis Poland - October 30, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 30, 2022
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2010 MW "75th Anniversary - Battle of Warsaw" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2010 MW "75th Anniversary - Battle of Warsaw" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2010 MW "75th Anniversary - Battle of Warsaw" at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2010 MW "75th Anniversary - Battle of Warsaw" at auction Numisbalt - July 3, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 3, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2010 MW "75th Anniversary - Battle of Warsaw" at auction Numisbalt - December 12, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2010 MW "75th Anniversary - Battle of Warsaw" at auction Russiancoin - June 11, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 11, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2010 MW "75th Anniversary - Battle of Warsaw" at auction Rzeszowski DA - March 11, 2020
Poland 20 Zlotych 2010 MW "75th Anniversary - Battle of Warsaw" at auction Rzeszowski DA - March 11, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date March 11, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

