Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Groszy 2010 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 10 Groszy 2010 MW - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Groszy 2010 MW - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,55 g
  • Diameter 16,5 mm
  • Mintage UNC 62,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Groszy
  • Year 2010
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 2010 with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 376 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 420. Bidding took place October 7, 2017.

  • WDA - MiM (1)
Poland 10 Groszy 2010 MW at auction WDA - MiM - October 7, 2017
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 7, 2017
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Groszy 2010 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

