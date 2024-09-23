10 Groszy 2010 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 2010 with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 376 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 420. Bidding took place October 7, 2017.

Сondition UNC (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) Service PCGS (1)