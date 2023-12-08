10 Zlotych 2010 MW RK "65th Anniversary of Liberation of KL Auschwitz-Birkenau" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2010 "65th Anniversary of Liberation of KL Auschwitz-Birkenau" with mark MW RK. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 112 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 340. Bidding took place December 7, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (2)