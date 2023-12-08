Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 2010 MW RK "65th Anniversary of Liberation of KL Auschwitz-Birkenau" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 80,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 2010
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2010 "65th Anniversary of Liberation of KL Auschwitz-Birkenau" with mark MW RK. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 112 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 340. Bidding took place December 7, 2022.
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2010 "65th Anniversary of Liberation of KL Auschwitz-Birkenau", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
