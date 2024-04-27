Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 2010 MW KK "100 years of Polish Scouting Association" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 90,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 2010
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2010 "100 years of Polish Scouting Association" with mark MW KK. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 391612 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 70. Bidding took place May 9, 2024.
Сondition
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
