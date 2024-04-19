10 Zlotych 2010 MW RK "Battle of Grunwald" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2010 "Battle of Grunwald" with mark MW RK. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 543 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 600. Bidding took place April 8, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (13) UNC (3)