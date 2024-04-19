Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 2010 MW RK "Battle of Grunwald" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 2010 MW RK "Battle of Grunwald" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Zlotych 2010 MW RK "Battle of Grunwald" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 100,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 2010
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2010 "Battle of Grunwald" with mark MW RK. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 543 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 600. Bidding took place April 8, 2020.

Poland 10 Zlotych 2010 MW RK "Battle of Grunwald" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 85 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 2010 MW RK "Battle of Grunwald" at auction CoinsNB - March 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2010 MW RK "Battle of Grunwald" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2010 MW RK "Battle of Grunwald" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 20, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2010 MW RK "Battle of Grunwald" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2010 MW RK "Battle of Grunwald" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2010 MW RK "Battle of Grunwald" at auction Tauler & Fau - February 16, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 16, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2010 MW RK "Battle of Grunwald" at auction Tauler & Fau - February 16, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 16, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2010 MW RK "Battle of Grunwald" at auction Russiancoin - February 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2010 MW RK "Battle of Grunwald" at auction Russiancoin - June 11, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 11, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2010 MW RK "Battle of Grunwald" at auction Russiancoin - February 6, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 6, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2010 MW RK "Battle of Grunwald" at auction Katz - December 29, 2019
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2010 MW RK "Battle of Grunwald" at auction Tauler & Fau - November 12, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 12, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2010 MW RK "Battle of Grunwald" at auction Tauler & Fau - November 12, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 12, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2010 "Battle of Grunwald", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

