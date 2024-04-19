Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 2010 MW RK "Battle of Grunwald" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 100,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 2010
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2010 "Battle of Grunwald" with mark MW RK. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 543 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 600. Bidding took place April 8, 2020.
Сondition
- All companies
- CoinsNB (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Katz (1)
- Russiancoin (3)
- Stare Monety (2)
- Tauler & Fau (4)
- WCN (3)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 16, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 16, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2010 "Battle of Grunwald", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search