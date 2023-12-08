Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 2010 MW ET "Polish Olympic Team - Vancouver 2010" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 80,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 2010
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition PF64
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 1249 RUB
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
