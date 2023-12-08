10 Zlotych 2010 MW ET "Polish Olympic Team - Vancouver 2010" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2010 "Polish Olympic Team - Vancouver 2010" with mark MW ET. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1756 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 19. Bidding took place July 26, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (7) UNC (2) Condition (slab) PF64 (1)