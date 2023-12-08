Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 2010 MW ET "Polish Olympic Team - Vancouver 2010" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 2010 MW ET "Polish Olympic Team - Vancouver 2010" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Zlotych 2010 MW ET "Polish Olympic Team - Vancouver 2010" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 80,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 2010
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2010 "Polish Olympic Team - Vancouver 2010" with mark MW ET. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1756 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 19. Bidding took place July 26, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Stare Monety (3)
  • WCN (2)
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 55 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 2010 MW ET "Polish Olympic Team - Vancouver 2010" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 2010 MW ET "Polish Olympic Team - Vancouver 2010" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition PF64
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 1249 RUB
Poland 10 Zlotych 2010 MW ET "Polish Olympic Team - Vancouver 2010" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 2010 MW ET "Polish Olympic Team - Vancouver 2010" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2010 MW ET "Polish Olympic Team - Vancouver 2010" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 2010 MW ET "Polish Olympic Team - Vancouver 2010" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2010 MW ET "Polish Olympic Team - Vancouver 2010" at auction CoinsNB - October 28, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2010 MW ET "Polish Olympic Team - Vancouver 2010" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 2010 MW ET "Polish Olympic Team - Vancouver 2010" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2010 MW ET "Polish Olympic Team - Vancouver 2010" at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2010 MW ET "Polish Olympic Team - Vancouver 2010" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2010 MW ET "Polish Olympic Team - Vancouver 2010" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2010 "Polish Olympic Team - Vancouver 2010", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

