100 Zlotych 2010 MW KK "25th Anniversary of the Establishing of the Constitutional Tribunal Activity" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 8,0 g
- Pure silver (0,2315 oz) 7,2 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 5,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 2010
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 2010 "25th Anniversary of the Establishing of the Constitutional Tribunal Activity" with mark MW KK. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 526 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,550. Bidding took place November 12, 2017.
Seller WCN
Date October 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
394 $
Price in auction currency 1850 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
422 $
Price in auction currency 1700 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
