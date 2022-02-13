Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

100 Zlotych 2010 MW KK "25th Anniversary of the Establishing of the Constitutional Tribunal Activity" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 100 Zlotych 2010 MW KK "25th Anniversary of the Establishing of the Constitutional Tribunal Activity" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 100 Zlotych 2010 MW KK "25th Anniversary of the Establishing of the Constitutional Tribunal Activity" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 8,0 g
  • Pure silver (0,2315 oz) 7,2 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 5,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 2010
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 2010 "25th Anniversary of the Establishing of the Constitutional Tribunal Activity" with mark MW KK. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 526 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,550. Bidding took place November 12, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WCN (1)
Seller WCN
Date October 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
394 $
Price in auction currency 1850 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 2010 MW KK "25th Anniversary of the Establishing of the Constitutional Tribunal Activity" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 2010 MW KK "25th Anniversary of the Establishing of the Constitutional Tribunal Activity" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
422 $
Price in auction currency 1700 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 2010 MW KK "25th Anniversary of the Establishing of the Constitutional Tribunal Activity" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 100 Zlotych 2010 MW KK "25th Anniversary of the Establishing of the Constitutional Tribunal Activity" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 2010 MW KK "25th Anniversary of the Establishing of the Constitutional Tribunal Activity" at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Poland 100 Zlotych 2010 MW KK "25th Anniversary of the Establishing of the Constitutional Tribunal Activity" at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 2010 "25th Anniversary of the Establishing of the Constitutional Tribunal Activity", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic after denomination Coins of Poland in 2010 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 100 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search