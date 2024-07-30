Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
200 Zlotych 2010 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,9999)
- Weight 15,5 g
- Pure gold (0,4983 oz) 15,4985 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 1,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 200 Zlotych
- Year 2010
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Bullion
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 2010 "White-tailed eagle" with mark MW NR. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3566 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,700. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition MS70 NGC
Selling price
920 $
Price in auction currency 3500 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition MS70 NGC
Selling price
946 $
Price in auction currency 3600 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition MS70 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS70 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS70 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition MS70 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition MS70 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition MS70 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition MS70 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition MS70 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition MS70 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition MS70 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition MS70 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 200 Zlotych 2010 "White-tailed eagle", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
