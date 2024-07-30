Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020

200 Zlotych 2010 MW ET "Polish Olympic Team - Vancouver 2010" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 200 Zlotych 2010 MW ET "Polish Olympic Team - Vancouver 2010" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 200 Zlotych 2010 MW ET "Polish Olympic Team - Vancouver 2010" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 15,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,4485 oz) 13,95 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 8,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 200 Zlotych
  • Year 2010
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 2010 "Polish Olympic Team - Vancouver 2010" with mark MW ET. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 460 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 999. Bidding took place April 5, 2023.

Poland 200 Zlotych 2010 MW ET "Polish Olympic Team - Vancouver 2010" at auction Katz - April 6, 2023
Seller Katz
Date April 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1089 $
Price in auction currency 999 EUR
Seller WCN
Date February 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
791 $
Price in auction currency 3500 PLN
Poland 200 Zlotych 2010 MW ET "Polish Olympic Team - Vancouver 2010" at auction Heritage - March 13, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date March 13, 2022
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2010 MW ET "Polish Olympic Team - Vancouver 2010" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2010 MW ET "Polish Olympic Team - Vancouver 2010" at auction Katz - June 7, 2020
Seller Katz
Date June 7, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2010 MW ET "Polish Olympic Team - Vancouver 2010" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2010 MW ET "Polish Olympic Team - Vancouver 2010" at auction Katz - June 24, 2018
Seller Katz
Date June 24, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2010 MW ET "Polish Olympic Team - Vancouver 2010" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2010 MW ET "Polish Olympic Team - Vancouver 2010" at auction Katz - October 29, 2017
Seller Katz
Date October 29, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2010 MW ET "Polish Olympic Team - Vancouver 2010" at auction Katz - April 23, 2017
Seller Katz
Date April 23, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 200 Zlotych 2010 "Polish Olympic Team - Vancouver 2010", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

