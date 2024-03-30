Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 2010 MW AN "Chevau-Léger" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2010 "Chevau-Léger" with mark MW AN. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 804 sold at the CoinsNB auction for EUR 24. Bidding took place March 30, 2024.
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date October 21, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
