Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 2010 MW AN "Chevau-Léger" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 2010 MW AN "Chevau-Léger" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Zlotych 2010 MW AN "Chevau-Léger" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 100,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 2010
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2010 "Chevau-Léger" with mark MW AN. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 804 sold at the CoinsNB auction for EUR 24. Bidding took place March 30, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Stare Monety (3)
  • WCN (2)
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 65 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 2010 MW AN "Chevau-Léger" at auction CoinsNB - March 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
Poland 10 Zlotych 2010 MW AN "Chevau-Léger" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 2010 MW AN "Chevau-Léger" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2010 MW AN "Chevau-Léger" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 2010 MW AN "Chevau-Léger" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2010 MW AN "Chevau-Léger" at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2010 MW AN "Chevau-Léger" at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2010 MW AN "Chevau-Léger" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2010 MW AN "Chevau-Léger" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2010 MW AN "Chevau-Léger" at auction MUNZE - October 21, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date October 21, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2010 MW AN "Chevau-Léger" at auction Katz - December 29, 2019
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2010 "Chevau-Léger", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic after denomination Coins of Poland in 2010 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 10 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search