Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Zloty 2010 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 5,03 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Mintage UNC 3,000,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 1 Zloty
- Year 2010
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 2010 with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 976 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 360. Bidding took place April 23, 2024.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Zloty 2010 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
