Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Circulation coins 1 Zloty of III Republic after denomination - Poland
1 Zloty 1990-2019
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales1990 MW 20,240,000 0 131991 MW 60,080,000 0 101992 MW 102,240,000 0 61993 MW 20,904,000 0 11994 MW 69,956,000 0 21995 MW 99,740,122 0 32008 MW 5,000,000 0 12009 MW 34,000,000 0 02010 MW 3,000,000 0 12012 MW 10,000,000 0 32013 MW 21,000,000 0 02014 MW 35,250,000 0 02015 MW 39,000,000 0 02016 MW 29,775,000 0 02017 MW 41,175,000 0 02018 MW 42,000,000 0 02019 MW - 0 0
