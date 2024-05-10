Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Zloty 1991 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1991 with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 195 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 6,500. Bidding took place May 14, 2022.
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 380 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Zloty 1991 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
