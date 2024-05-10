Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Zloty 1991 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 1 Zloty 1991 MW - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 1 Zloty 1991 MW - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 5,03 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Mintage UNC 60,080,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 1 Zloty
  • Year 1991
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1991 with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 195 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 6,500. Bidding took place May 14, 2022.

Poland 1 Zloty 1991 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1991 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 380 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1991 MW at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1991 MW at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1991 MW at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1991 MW at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1991 MW at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1991 MW at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1991 MW at auction Numis Poland - September 7, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Zloty 1991 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

