Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Zloty 1995 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 1 Zloty 1995 MW - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 1 Zloty 1995 MW - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 5,03 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Mintage UNC 99,740,122

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 1 Zloty
  • Year 1995
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1995 with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2004 sold at the COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski auction for PLN 440. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Poland 1 Zloty 1995 MW at auction Numis Poland - September 7, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1995 MW at auction Numis Poland - March 15, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 15, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1995 MW at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 440 PLN

