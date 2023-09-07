1 Zloty 1995 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1995 with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2004 sold at the COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski auction for PLN 440. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition UNC (2) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) Service NGC (2)