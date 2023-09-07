Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Zloty 1995 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1995 with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2004 sold at the COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski auction for PLN 440. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- COINSNET (1)
- Numis Poland (2)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Zloty 1995 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search