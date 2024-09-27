Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Zloty 2014 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 5,03 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Mintage UNC 35,250,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 1 Zloty
- Year 2014
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Zloty 2014 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
