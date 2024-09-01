Catalog
Home
Catalog
Poland
2014
Poland
Period:
1506-2020
1506-2020
Sigismund I the Old
1506-1544
Sigismund II Augustus
1545-1572
Stephen Bathory
1577-1586
Sigismund III Vasa
1587-1632
Wladyslaw IV
1632-1648
John II Casimir
1649-1668
Michael Korybut
1669-1673
John III Sobieski
1674-1696
Augustus II
1697-1733
Augustus III
1734-1763
Stanislaus II Augustus
1764-1795
Austrian protectorate
1774-1794
Prussian protectorate
1796-1818
Free City of Danzig
1808-1812
Duchy of Warsaw
1807-1815
Congress Poland
1815-1835
Free City of Cracow
1815-1846
Russian protectorate
1832-1850
Kingdom of Poland
1917-1918
II Republic
1919-1939
Free City of Danzig
1923-1939
German Occupation
1939-1943
Peoples Republic
1949-1990
III Republic before denomination
1990-1995
III Republic after denomination
1995-2020
Coins of Poland 2014
Select a category
All
Сirculation
Commemorative (Gold)
Commemorative (Silver)
Commemorative (Brass)
Commemorative (Bimetallic)
Bullion
Circulation coins
2 Zlote 2014 MW
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
1 Zloty 2014 MW
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
50 Groszy 2014 MW
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
20 Groszy 2014 MW
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
10 Groszy 2014 MW
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
5 Groszy 2014 MW
Brass
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
5 Groszy 2014 (l)
Plated Steel
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
2 Grosze 2014 MW
Brass
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
2 Grosze 2014 (l)
Plated Steel
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
1 Grosz 2014 MW
Brass
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
1 Grosz 2014 (l)
Plated Steel
Average price
15 $
Sales
0
1
Gold commemorative coins
500 Zlotych 2014 MW Casimir III the Great
Average price
4300 $
Sales
0
2
500 Zlotych 2014 MW Louis I of Hungary
Average price
4300 $
Sales
0
2
500 Zlotych 2014 MW Jadwiga
Average price
4600 $
Sales
0
2
200 Zlotych 2014 MW Polish Olympic Team - Sochi 2014
Average price
—
Sales
0
2
200 Zlotych 2014 MW 100th Birthday of Jan Karski
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
200 Zlotych 2014 MW 150th anniversary of the birth of Stefan Zeromski
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
100 Zlotych 2014 MW Canonisation of John Paul II
Average price
—
Sales
0
5
Silver commemorative coins
500 Zlotych 2014 MW Canonisation of John Paul II
Average price
2500 $
Sales
0
4
50 Zlotych 2014 MW Casimir III the Great
Average price
360 $
Sales
0
22
50 Zlotych 2014 MW Louis I of Hungary
Average price
370 $
Sales
0
19
50 Zlotych 2014 MW Jadwiga
Average price
440 $
Sales
0
22
20 Zlotych 2014 MW Polish konik horse
Average price
80 $
Sales
0
23
20 Zlotych 2014 MW 600 years of Polish-Turkish diplomatic relations
Average price
140 $
Sales
0
3
20 Zlotych 2014 MW Patriots 1944 Citizens 2014
Average price
30 $
Sales
0
16
20 Zlotych 2014 MW Jozef Chelmonski
Average price
40 $
Sales
0
5
10 Zlotych 2014 MW Polish Olympic Team - Sochi 2014
Average price
20 $
Sales
0
8
10 Zlotych 2014 MW Denarius Bolesław III Wrymouth
Average price
30 $
Sales
0
30
10 Zlotych 2014 MW 100th Birthday of Jan Karski
Average price
20 $
Sales
0
4
10 Zlotych 2014 MW Bracteate Mieszko III the Old
Average price
35 $
Sales
0
19
10 Zlotych 2014 MW 150th anniversary of the birth of Stefan Zeromski
Average price
20 $
Sales
0
6
10 Zlotych 2014 MW Bracteate Leszek I the White
Average price
35 $
Sales
0
19
10 Zlotych 2014 MW Grzegorz Ciechowski
Average price
20 $
Sales
0
5
10 Zlotych 2014 MW Grzegorz Ciechowski
Klippe
Average price
30 $
Sales
0
3
10 Zlotych 2014 MW Canonisation of John Paul II
Average price
20 $
Sales
0
11
Brass commemorative coins
2 Zlote 2014 MW Polish Olympic Team - Sochi 2014
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
2 Zlote 2014 MW Polish konik horse
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
2 Zlote 2014 MW 100th Birthday of Jan Karski
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
2 Zlote 2014 MW Canonisation of John Paul II
Average price
7 $
Sales
0
1
Bimetallic commemorative coins
5 Zlotych 2014 MW 25 years of freedom
Average price
180 $
Sales
0
4
5 Zlotych 2014 MW The Royal Castle in Warsaw
Average price
2 $
Sales
0
1
Bullion coins
500 Zlotych 2014 MW NR White-tailed eagle
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
200 Zlotych 2014 MW NR White-tailed eagle
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
100 Zlotych 2014 MW NR White-tailed eagle
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
