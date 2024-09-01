Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 2014

Circulation coins

Obverse 2 Zlote 2014 MW
Reverse 2 Zlote 2014 MW
2 Zlote 2014 MW
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1 Zloty 2014 MW
Reverse 1 Zloty 2014 MW
1 Zloty 2014 MW
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 50 Groszy 2014 MW
Reverse 50 Groszy 2014 MW
50 Groszy 2014 MW
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 20 Groszy 2014 MW
Reverse 20 Groszy 2014 MW
20 Groszy 2014 MW
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 10 Groszy 2014 MW
Reverse 10 Groszy 2014 MW
10 Groszy 2014 MW
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 5 Groszy 2014 MW
Reverse 5 Groszy 2014 MW
5 Groszy 2014 MW Brass
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 5 Groszy 2014 (l)
Reverse 5 Groszy 2014 (l)
5 Groszy 2014 (l) Plated Steel
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Grosze 2014 MW
Reverse 2 Grosze 2014 MW
2 Grosze 2014 MW Brass
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Grosze 2014 (l)
Reverse 2 Grosze 2014 (l)
2 Grosze 2014 (l) Plated Steel
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1 Grosz 2014 MW
Reverse 1 Grosz 2014 MW
1 Grosz 2014 MW Brass
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1 Grosz 2014 (l)
Reverse 1 Grosz 2014 (l)
1 Grosz 2014 (l) Plated Steel
Average price 15 $
Sales
0 1

Gold commemorative coins

Obverse 500 Zlotych 2014 MW Casimir III the Great
Reverse 500 Zlotych 2014 MW Casimir III the Great
500 Zlotych 2014 MW Casimir III the Great
Average price 4300 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 500 Zlotych 2014 MW Louis I of Hungary
Reverse 500 Zlotych 2014 MW Louis I of Hungary
500 Zlotych 2014 MW Louis I of Hungary
Average price 4300 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 500 Zlotych 2014 MW Jadwiga
Reverse 500 Zlotych 2014 MW Jadwiga
500 Zlotych 2014 MW Jadwiga
Average price 4600 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 200 Zlotych 2014 MW Polish Olympic Team - Sochi 2014
Reverse 200 Zlotych 2014 MW Polish Olympic Team - Sochi 2014
200 Zlotych 2014 MW Polish Olympic Team - Sochi 2014
Average price
Sales
0 2
Obverse 200 Zlotych 2014 MW 100th Birthday of Jan Karski
Reverse 200 Zlotych 2014 MW 100th Birthday of Jan Karski
200 Zlotych 2014 MW 100th Birthday of Jan Karski
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 200 Zlotych 2014 MW 150th anniversary of the birth of Stefan Zeromski
Reverse 200 Zlotych 2014 MW 150th anniversary of the birth of Stefan Zeromski
200 Zlotych 2014 MW 150th anniversary of the birth of Stefan Zeromski
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 100 Zlotych 2014 MW Canonisation of John Paul II
Reverse 100 Zlotych 2014 MW Canonisation of John Paul II
100 Zlotych 2014 MW Canonisation of John Paul II
Average price
Sales
0 5

Silver commemorative coins

Obverse 500 Zlotych 2014 MW Canonisation of John Paul II
Reverse 500 Zlotych 2014 MW Canonisation of John Paul II
500 Zlotych 2014 MW Canonisation of John Paul II
Average price 2500 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 50 Zlotych 2014 MW Casimir III the Great
Reverse 50 Zlotych 2014 MW Casimir III the Great
50 Zlotych 2014 MW Casimir III the Great
Average price 360 $
Sales
0 22
Obverse 50 Zlotych 2014 MW Louis I of Hungary
Reverse 50 Zlotych 2014 MW Louis I of Hungary
50 Zlotych 2014 MW Louis I of Hungary
Average price 370 $
Sales
0 19
Obverse 50 Zlotych 2014 MW Jadwiga
Reverse 50 Zlotych 2014 MW Jadwiga
50 Zlotych 2014 MW Jadwiga
Average price 440 $
Sales
0 22
Obverse 20 Zlotych 2014 MW Polish konik horse
Reverse 20 Zlotych 2014 MW Polish konik horse
20 Zlotych 2014 MW Polish konik horse
Average price 80 $
Sales
0 23
Obverse 20 Zlotych 2014 MW 600 years of Polish-Turkish diplomatic relations
Reverse 20 Zlotych 2014 MW 600 years of Polish-Turkish diplomatic relations
20 Zlotych 2014 MW 600 years of Polish-Turkish diplomatic relations
Average price 140 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 20 Zlotych 2014 MW Patriots 1944 Citizens 2014
Reverse 20 Zlotych 2014 MW Patriots 1944 Citizens 2014
20 Zlotych 2014 MW Patriots 1944 Citizens 2014
Average price 30 $
Sales
0 16
Obverse 20 Zlotych 2014 MW Jozef Chelmonski
Reverse 20 Zlotych 2014 MW Jozef Chelmonski
20 Zlotych 2014 MW Jozef Chelmonski
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2014 MW Polish Olympic Team - Sochi 2014
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2014 MW Polish Olympic Team - Sochi 2014
10 Zlotych 2014 MW Polish Olympic Team - Sochi 2014
Average price 20 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2014 MW Denarius Bolesław III Wrymouth
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2014 MW Denarius Bolesław III Wrymouth
10 Zlotych 2014 MW Denarius Bolesław III Wrymouth
Average price 30 $
Sales
0 30
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2014 MW 100th Birthday of Jan Karski
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2014 MW 100th Birthday of Jan Karski
10 Zlotych 2014 MW 100th Birthday of Jan Karski
Average price 20 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2014 MW Bracteate Mieszko III the Old
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2014 MW Bracteate Mieszko III the Old
10 Zlotych 2014 MW Bracteate Mieszko III the Old
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 19
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2014 MW 150th anniversary of the birth of Stefan Zeromski
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2014 MW 150th anniversary of the birth of Stefan Zeromski
10 Zlotych 2014 MW 150th anniversary of the birth of Stefan Zeromski
Average price 20 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2014 MW Bracteate Leszek I the White
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2014 MW Bracteate Leszek I the White
10 Zlotych 2014 MW Bracteate Leszek I the White
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 19
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2014 MW Grzegorz Ciechowski
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2014 MW Grzegorz Ciechowski
10 Zlotych 2014 MW Grzegorz Ciechowski
Average price 20 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2014 MW Grzegorz Ciechowski
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2014 MW Grzegorz Ciechowski
10 Zlotych 2014 MW Grzegorz Ciechowski Klippe
Average price 30 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2014 MW Canonisation of John Paul II
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2014 MW Canonisation of John Paul II
10 Zlotych 2014 MW Canonisation of John Paul II
Average price 20 $
Sales
0 11

Brass commemorative coins

Obverse 2 Zlote 2014 MW Polish Olympic Team - Sochi 2014
Reverse 2 Zlote 2014 MW Polish Olympic Team - Sochi 2014
2 Zlote 2014 MW Polish Olympic Team - Sochi 2014
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Zlote 2014 MW Polish konik horse
Reverse 2 Zlote 2014 MW Polish konik horse
2 Zlote 2014 MW Polish konik horse
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Zlote 2014 MW 100th Birthday of Jan Karski
Reverse 2 Zlote 2014 MW 100th Birthday of Jan Karski
2 Zlote 2014 MW 100th Birthday of Jan Karski
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Zlote 2014 MW Canonisation of John Paul II
Reverse 2 Zlote 2014 MW Canonisation of John Paul II
2 Zlote 2014 MW Canonisation of John Paul II
Average price 7 $
Sales
0 1

Bimetallic commemorative coins

Obverse 5 Zlotych 2014 MW 25 years of freedom
Reverse 5 Zlotych 2014 MW 25 years of freedom
5 Zlotych 2014 MW 25 years of freedom
Average price 180 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 5 Zlotych 2014 MW The Royal Castle in Warsaw
Reverse 5 Zlotych 2014 MW The Royal Castle in Warsaw
5 Zlotych 2014 MW The Royal Castle in Warsaw
Average price 2 $
Sales
0 1

Bullion coins

Obverse 500 Zlotych 2014 MW NR White-tailed eagle
Reverse 500 Zlotych 2014 MW NR White-tailed eagle
500 Zlotych 2014 MW NR White-tailed eagle
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 200 Zlotych 2014 MW NR White-tailed eagle
Reverse 200 Zlotych 2014 MW NR White-tailed eagle
200 Zlotych 2014 MW NR White-tailed eagle
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 100 Zlotych 2014 MW NR White-tailed eagle
Reverse 100 Zlotych 2014 MW NR White-tailed eagle
100 Zlotych 2014 MW NR White-tailed eagle
Average price
Sales
0 0
