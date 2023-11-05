Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
20 Zlotych 2014 MW "Jozef Chelmonski" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 28,28 g
- Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 30,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 20 Zlotych
- Year 2014
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2014 "Jozef Chelmonski" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 571 sold at the Cieszyńskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 330. Bidding took place November 4, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Numedux (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- WCN (1)
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 330 PLN
Seller Numedux
Date January 27, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
