Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Zlotych 2014 MW "Jozef Chelmonski" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 20 Zlotych 2014 MW "Jozef Chelmonski" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 20 Zlotych 2014 MW "Jozef Chelmonski" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Salon Numizmatyczny Mateusz Wójcicki

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 28,28 g
  • Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 30,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 2014
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2014 "Jozef Chelmonski" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 571 sold at the Cieszyńskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 330. Bidding took place November 4, 2023.

Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 155 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 2014 MW "Jozef Chelmonski" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 330 PLN
Seller Numedux
Date January 27, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date March 11, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Zlotych 2014 "Jozef Chelmonski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Category
Year
Search