Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote 2014 MW "Canonisation of John Paul II" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 2 Zlote 2014 MW "Canonisation of John Paul II" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 2 Zlote 2014 MW "Canonisation of John Paul II" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 8,15 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Mintage UNC 1,600,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 2014
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2014 "Canonisation of John Paul II" with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2932 sold at the NUMMUS Olomouc auction for CZK 160. Bidding took place March 27, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
Poland 2 Zlote 2014 MW "Canonisation of John Paul II" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2021
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 2014 "Canonisation of John Paul II", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
