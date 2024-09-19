Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote 2014 MW "Canonisation of John Paul II" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2014 "Canonisation of John Paul II" with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2932 sold at the NUMMUS Olomouc auction for CZK 160. Bidding took place March 27, 2021.
