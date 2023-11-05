Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 2014 MW "Canonisation of John Paul II" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 2014 MW "Canonisation of John Paul II" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Zlotych 2014 MW "Canonisation of John Paul II" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 50,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 2014
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2014 "Canonisation of John Paul II" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 543 sold at the Cieszyńskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 220. Bidding took place November 4, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • COINSNET (3)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • WCN (3)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 85 PLN
Seller WCN
Date March 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 105 PLN
Seller WCN
Date February 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2014 MW "Canonisation of John Paul II" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date September 5, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date September 5, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2014 MW "Canonisation of John Paul II" at auction Coinhouse - March 22, 2019
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 22, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2014 "Canonisation of John Paul II", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

