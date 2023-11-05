10 Zlotych 2014 MW "Canonisation of John Paul II" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2014 "Canonisation of John Paul II" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 543 sold at the Cieszyńskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 220. Bidding took place November 4, 2023.

