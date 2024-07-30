Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
100 Zlotych 2014 MW "Canonisation of John Paul II" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 8,0 g
- Pure gold (0,2315 oz) 7,2 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 5,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 2014
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 2014 "Canonisation of John Paul II" with mark MW. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 375 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 14,000. Bidding took place May 18, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Marciniak (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numis Poland (1)
- WDA - MiM (2)
Seller Numis Poland
Date July 13, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
396 $
Price in auction currency 1900 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
460 $
Price in auction currency 1750 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date June 2, 2020
Condition PF70 GCN
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
