Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

100 Zlotych 2014 MW "Canonisation of John Paul II" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 100 Zlotych 2014 MW "Canonisation of John Paul II" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 100 Zlotych 2014 MW "Canonisation of John Paul II" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 8,0 g
  • Pure gold (0,2315 oz) 7,2 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 5,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 2014
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 2014 "Canonisation of John Paul II" with mark MW. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 375 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 14,000. Bidding took place May 18, 2024.

Poland 100 Zlotych 2014 MW "Canonisation of John Paul II" at auction Numis Poland - July 13, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 2014 MW "Canonisation of John Paul II" at auction Numis Poland - July 13, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date July 13, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
396 $
Price in auction currency 1900 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 2014 MW "Canonisation of John Paul II" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland 100 Zlotych 2014 MW "Canonisation of John Paul II" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
460 $
Price in auction currency 1750 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 2014 MW "Canonisation of John Paul II" at auction Numimarket - June 2, 2020
Poland 100 Zlotych 2014 MW "Canonisation of John Paul II" at auction Numimarket - June 2, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date June 2, 2020
Condition PF70 GCN
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 2014 MW "Canonisation of John Paul II" at auction WDA - MiM - October 19, 2019
Poland 100 Zlotych 2014 MW "Canonisation of John Paul II" at auction WDA - MiM - October 19, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 2014 MW "Canonisation of John Paul II" at auction WDA - MiM - April 14, 2018
Poland 100 Zlotych 2014 MW "Canonisation of John Paul II" at auction WDA - MiM - April 14, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 14, 2018
Condition PF70 ECC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 2014 "Canonisation of John Paul II", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

