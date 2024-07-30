100 Zlotych 2014 MW "Canonisation of John Paul II" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 2014 "Canonisation of John Paul II" with mark MW. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 375 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 14,000. Bidding took place May 18, 2024.

