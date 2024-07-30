Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
500 Zlotych 2014 MW "Louis I of Hungary" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,9999)
- Weight 62,2 g
- Pure gold (1,9996 oz) 62,1938 g
- Diameter 45 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage UNC 750
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 500 Zlotych
- Year 2014
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 500 Zlotych 2014 "Louis I of Hungary" with mark MW. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 315 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 22,000. Bidding took place May 13, 2023.
