Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Gold commemorative coins 500 Zlotych of III Republic after denomination - Poland
500 Zlotych 2012UEFA European Football Championship
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales2012 MW 1,000 0 12
500 Zlotych 2013Bolesław I the Brave
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales2013 MW 750 0 4
500 Zlotych 2013Wenceslaus II of Bohemia
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales2013 MW 750 0 2
500 Zlotych 2013Wladyslaw the Short
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales2013 MW 750 0 3
500 Zlotych 2014Casimir III the Great
500 Zlotych 2014Louis I of Hungary
500 Zlotych 2014Jadwiga
500 Zlotych 2015Ladislas III of Varna
500 Zlotych 2015Ladislas II Jagiello
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales2015 MW 750 0 3
500 Zlotych 2015Casimir IV Jagiellon
500 Zlotych 2016John I Albert
500 Zlotych 2016Alexander Jagiellon
500 Zlotych 2017Sigismund I the Old
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales2017 MW 600 0 2
500 Zlotych 2017Sigismund II Augustus
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales2017 MW 600 0 1
500 Zlotych 2018Henry III Valois
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales2018 600 0 0
500 Zlotych 2019Stephen Bathory
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales2019 600 0 0
500 Zlotych 2020100th Anniversary of the Birth of Saint John Paul II
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales2020 986 0 0
500 Zlotych 2020Sigismund III Vasa
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales2020 600 0 0
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search