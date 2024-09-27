Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Gold commemorative coins 500 Zlotych of III Republic after denomination - Poland

500 Zlotych 2012

UEFA European Football Championship
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2012 MW 1,000 0 12
500 Zlotych 2013

Bolesław I the Brave
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2013 MW 750 0 4
500 Zlotych 2013

Wenceslaus II of Bohemia
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2013 MW 750 0 2
500 Zlotych 2013

Wladyslaw the Short
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2013 MW 750 0 3
500 Zlotych 2014

Casimir III the Great
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2014 MW 750 0 2
500 Zlotych 2014

Louis I of Hungary
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2014 MW 750 0 2
500 Zlotych 2014

Jadwiga
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2014 MW 750 0 2
500 Zlotych 2015

Ladislas III of Varna
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2015 MW 600 0 3
500 Zlotych 2015

Ladislas II Jagiello
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2015 MW 750 0 3
500 Zlotych 2015

Casimir IV Jagiellon
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2015 MW 600 0 3
500 Zlotych 2016

John I Albert
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2016 MW 600 0 2
500 Zlotych 2016

Alexander Jagiellon
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2016 MW 600 0 2
500 Zlotych 2017

Sigismund I the Old
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2017 MW 600 0 2
500 Zlotych 2017

Sigismund II Augustus
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2017 MW 600 0 1
500 Zlotych 2018

Henry III Valois
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2018 600 0 0
500 Zlotych 2019

Stephen Bathory
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2019 600 0 0
500 Zlotych 2020

100th Anniversary of the Birth of Saint John Paul II
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2020 986 0 0
500 Zlotych 2020

Sigismund III Vasa
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2020 600 0 0
