Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
500 Zlotych 2017 MW "Sigismund II Augustus" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,9999)
- Weight 62,2 g
- Pure gold (1,9996 oz) 62,1938 g
- Diameter 45 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage UNC 600
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 500 Zlotych
- Year 2017
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 500 Zlotych 2017 "Sigismund II Augustus" with mark MW. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2075 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 12,500. Bidding took place September 8, 2018.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 500 Zlotych 2017 "Sigismund II Augustus", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
