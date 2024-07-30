500 Zlotych 2017 MW "Sigismund II Augustus" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 500 Zlotych 2017 "Sigismund II Augustus" with mark MW. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2075 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 12,500. Bidding took place September 8, 2018.

