Coins of Poland 2017
Circulation coins
Gold commemorative coins
200 Zlotych 2017 MW 200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko
Average price 1000 $
Sales
0 2
100 Zlotych 2017 MW 200th Anniversary of the Ossolinski National Institute
Average price 560 $
Sales
0 3
Silver commemorative coins
20 Zlotych 2017 MW 35th Anniversary of the Anti-communist Uprising in Lubin
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 9
10 Zlotych 2017 MW 150th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Gymnastic Society Sokol
Average price 25 $
Sales
0 8
10 Zlotych 2017 MW 200th Anniversary of the Ossolinski National Institute
Average price 25 $
Sales
0 7
10 Zlotych 2017 MW The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union
Average price 25 $
Sales
0 13
10 Zlotych 2017 MW 200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 11
Bimetallic commemorative coins
