10 Zlotych 2017 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2017 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 395263 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 115. Bidding took place July 11, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (9) UNC (4)