Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 2017 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2017 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 395263 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 115. Bidding took place July 11, 2024.
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2017 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
