20 Zlotych 2017 MW "500th Anniversary of the Reformation in Poland" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2017 "500th Anniversary of the Reformation in Poland" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 353631 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 200. Bidding took place October 6, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (2)