Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Zlotych 2017 MW "500th Anniversary of the Reformation in Poland" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 20 Zlotych 2017 MW "500th Anniversary of the Reformation in Poland" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 20 Zlotych 2017 MW "500th Anniversary of the Reformation in Poland" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Salon Numizmatyczny Mateusz Wójcicki

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 28,28 g
  • Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
  • Diameter 38,61 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 20,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 2017
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2017 "500th Anniversary of the Reformation in Poland" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 353631 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 200. Bidding took place October 6, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • WCN (2)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 115 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 2017 MW "500th Anniversary of the Reformation in Poland" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2017 MW "500th Anniversary of the Reformation in Poland" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 110 PLN
Seller WCN
Date October 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2017 MW "500th Anniversary of the Reformation in Poland" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 2017 MW "500th Anniversary of the Reformation in Poland" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Zlotych 2017 "500th Anniversary of the Reformation in Poland", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic after denomination Coins of Poland in 2017 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 20 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search