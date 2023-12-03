Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
20 Zlotych 2017 MW "500th Anniversary of the Reformation in Poland" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 28,28 g
- Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
- Diameter 38,61 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 20,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 20 Zlotych
- Year 2017
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2017 "500th Anniversary of the Reformation in Poland" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 353631 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 200. Bidding took place October 6, 2022.
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 110 PLN
