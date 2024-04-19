10 Zlotych 2017 MW "The Enduring Soldiers" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2017 "The Enduring Soldiers" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3117 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 150. Bidding took place December 3, 2023.

