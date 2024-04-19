Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 2017 MW "The Enduring Soldiers" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2017 "The Enduring Soldiers" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3117 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 150. Bidding took place December 3, 2023.
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition PF70 GCN
Selling price
******
