Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

100 Zlotych 2017 MW "Roman Dmowski" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 100 Zlotych 2017 MW "Roman Dmowski" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 100 Zlotych 2017 MW "Roman Dmowski" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 8,0 g
  • Pure gold (0,2315 oz) 7,2 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 2,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 2017
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 2017 "Roman Dmowski" with mark MW. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 388785 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,900. Bidding took place February 29, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • WCN (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
728 $
Price in auction currency 2900 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 2017 MW "Roman Dmowski" at auction Wójcicki - May 13, 2020
Poland 100 Zlotych 2017 MW "Roman Dmowski" at auction Wójcicki - May 13, 2020
Seller Wójcicki
Date May 13, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 2017 "Roman Dmowski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

