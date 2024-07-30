Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
100 Zlotych 2017 MW "Roman Dmowski" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 8,0 g
- Pure gold (0,2315 oz) 7,2 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 2,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 2017
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 2017 "Roman Dmowski" with mark MW. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 388785 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,900. Bidding took place February 29, 2024.
Сondition
- All companies
- WCN (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Zlotych 2017 "Roman Dmowski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search