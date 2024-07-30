100 Zlotych 2017 MW "Roman Dmowski" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 2017 "Roman Dmowski" with mark MW. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 388785 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,900. Bidding took place February 29, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (1)