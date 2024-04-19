10 Zlotych 2017 MW "200th Anniversary of the Ossolinski National Institute" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2017 "200th Anniversary of the Ossolinski National Institute" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1441 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 700. Bidding took place April 9, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (5) UNC (2)