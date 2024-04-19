Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 2017 MW "200th Anniversary of the Ossolinski National Institute" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2017 "200th Anniversary of the Ossolinski National Institute" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1441 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 700. Bidding took place April 9, 2022.
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 55 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
