10 Zlotych 2017 MW "150th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Gymnastic Society Sokol" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2017 "150th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Gymnastic Society Sokol" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 286 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 155. Bidding took place November 21, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (6) UNC (2)