Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 2017 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2017 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 300 sold at the Cieszyńskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- COINSNET (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Stare Monety (2)
- WCN (2)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wójcicki (4)
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 21, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date May 13, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2017 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search