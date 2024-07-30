500 Zlotych 2017 MW "Sigismund I the Old" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 500 Zlotych 2017 "Sigismund I the Old" with mark MW. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 330 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 22,000. Bidding took place November 18, 2023.

Сondition UNC (2)