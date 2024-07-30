Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

500 Zlotych 2017 MW "Sigismund I the Old" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 500 Zlotych 2017 MW "Sigismund I the Old" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 500 Zlotych 2017 MW "Sigismund I the Old" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,9999)
  • Weight 62,2 g
  • Pure gold (1,9996 oz) 62,1938 g
  • Diameter 45 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Mintage UNC 600

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 500 Zlotych
  • Year 2017
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 500 Zlotych 2017 "Sigismund I the Old" with mark MW. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 330 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 22,000. Bidding took place November 18, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • WCN (1)
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
5475 $
Price in auction currency 22000 PLN
Poland 500 Zlotych 2017 MW "Sigismund I the Old" at auction Niemczyk - September 8, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 8, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 500 Zlotych 2017 "Sigismund I the Old", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

