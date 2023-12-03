Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

50 Zlotych 2017 MW "Sigismund II Augustus" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 50 Zlotych 2017 MW "Sigismund II Augustus" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 50 Zlotych 2017 MW "Sigismund II Augustus" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Salon Numizmatyczny Mateusz Wójcicki

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,999)
  • Weight 62,2 g
  • Pure silver (1,9978 oz) 62,1378 g
  • Diameter 45 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Mintage UNC 6,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 50 Zlotych
  • Year 2017
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Zlotych 2017 "Sigismund II Augustus" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 381448 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,100. Bidding took place November 16, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Tempus (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (4)
Poland 50 Zlotych 2017 MW "Sigismund II Augustus" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 50 Zlotych 2017 MW "Sigismund II Augustus" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
403 $
Price in auction currency 1600 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
519 $
Price in auction currency 2100 PLN
Poland 50 Zlotych 2017 MW "Sigismund II Augustus" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 50 Zlotych 2017 MW "Sigismund II Augustus" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 2017 MW "Sigismund II Augustus" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 50 Zlotych 2017 MW "Sigismund II Augustus" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 2017 MW "Sigismund II Augustus" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Poland 50 Zlotych 2017 MW "Sigismund II Augustus" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 2017 MW "Sigismund II Augustus" at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Poland 50 Zlotych 2017 MW "Sigismund II Augustus" at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 2017 MW "Sigismund II Augustus" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Poland 50 Zlotych 2017 MW "Sigismund II Augustus" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 2017 MW "Sigismund II Augustus" at auction Tempus - November 3, 2020
Poland 50 Zlotych 2017 MW "Sigismund II Augustus" at auction Tempus - November 3, 2020
Seller Tempus
Date November 3, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 2017 MW "Sigismund II Augustus" at auction Wójcicki - October 21, 2020
Poland 50 Zlotych 2017 MW "Sigismund II Augustus" at auction Wójcicki - October 21, 2020
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 21, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 2017 MW "Sigismund II Augustus" at auction Wójcicki - May 13, 2020
Poland 50 Zlotych 2017 MW "Sigismund II Augustus" at auction Wójcicki - May 13, 2020
Seller Wójcicki
Date May 13, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Zlotych 2017 "Sigismund II Augustus", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic after denomination Coins of Poland in 2017 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 50 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search