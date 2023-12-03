Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
50 Zlotych 2017 MW "Sigismund II Augustus" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,999)
- Weight 62,2 g
- Pure silver (1,9978 oz) 62,1378 g
- Diameter 45 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage UNC 6,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 50 Zlotych
- Year 2017
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Zlotych 2017 "Sigismund II Augustus" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 381448 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,100. Bidding took place November 16, 2023.
Сondition
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
403 $
Price in auction currency 1600 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
519 $
Price in auction currency 2100 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Tempus
Date November 3, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 21, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
