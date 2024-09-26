Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Silver commemorative coins 50 Zlotych of III Republic after denomination - Poland
50 Zlotych 2013Bolesław I the Brave
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales2013 MW 5,000 0 20
50 Zlotych 2013Wenceslaus II of Bohemia
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales2013 MW 5,000 0 16
50 Zlotych 2013Wladyslaw the Short
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales2013 MW 5,000 0 28
50 Zlotych 2014Casimir III the Great
50 Zlotych 2014Louis I of Hungary
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales2014 MW 5,000 0 19
50 Zlotych 2014Jadwiga
50 Zlotych 2015Ladislas III of Varna
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales2015 MW 5,250 0 23
50 Zlotych 2015Ladislas II Jagiello
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales2015 MW 5,000 0 21
50 Zlotych 2015Casimir IV Jagiellon
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales2015 MW 5,250 0 16
50 Zlotych 2016John I Albert
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales2016 MW 6,000 0 29
50 Zlotych 2016Alexander Jagiellon
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales2016 MW 6,000 0 19
50 Zlotych 2017Sigismund I the Old
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales2017 MW 6,000 0 16
50 Zlotych 2017Sigismund II Augustus
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales2017 MW 6,000 0 10
50 Zlotych 2018Henry III Valois
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales2018 5,500 0 10
50 Zlotych 2019Stephen Bathory
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales2019 5,500 0 11
50 Zlotych 2020Sigismund III Vasa
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales2020 5,000 0 10
50 Zlotych 2020100th Anniversary of Poland’s Wedding to the Baltic Sea
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales2020 5,000 0 3
50 Zlotych 2020700 years of the Consecration of St. Mary’s Basilica in Krakow
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales2020 6,000 0 3
