Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Silver commemorative coins 50 Zlotych of III Republic after denomination - Poland

50 Zlotych 2013

Bolesław I the Brave
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2013 MW 5,000 0 20
50 Zlotych 2013

Wenceslaus II of Bohemia
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2013 MW 5,000 0 16
50 Zlotych 2013

Wladyslaw the Short
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2013 MW 5,000 0 28
50 Zlotych 2014

Casimir III the Great
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2014 MW 5,000 0 22
50 Zlotych 2014

Louis I of Hungary
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2014 MW 5,000 0 19
50 Zlotych 2014

Jadwiga
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2014 MW 5,000 0 22
50 Zlotych 2015

Ladislas III of Varna
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2015 MW 5,250 0 23
50 Zlotych 2015

Ladislas II Jagiello
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2015 MW 5,000 0 21
50 Zlotych 2015

Casimir IV Jagiellon
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2015 MW 5,250 0 16
50 Zlotych 2016

John I Albert
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2016 MW 6,000 0 29
50 Zlotych 2016

Alexander Jagiellon
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2016 MW 6,000 0 19
50 Zlotych 2017

Sigismund I the Old
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2017 MW 6,000 0 16
50 Zlotych 2017

Sigismund II Augustus
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
2017 MW 6,000 0 10
50 Zlotych 2018

Henry III Valois
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2018 5,500 0 10
50 Zlotych 2019

Stephen Bathory
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2019 5,500 0 11
50 Zlotych 2020

Sigismund III Vasa
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2020 5,000 0 10
50 Zlotych 2020

100th Anniversary of Poland’s Wedding to the Baltic Sea
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2020 5,000 0 3
50 Zlotych 2020

700 years of the Consecration of St. Mary’s Basilica in Krakow
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2020 6,000 0 3
