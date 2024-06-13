Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
50 Zlotych 2013 MW "Wladyslaw the Short" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,999)
- Weight 62,2 g
- Pure silver (1,9978 oz) 62,1378 g
- Diameter 45 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage PROOF 5,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 50 Zlotych
- Year 2013
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (28)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Zlotych 2013 "Wladyslaw the Short" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2742 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 3,100. Bidding took place March 19, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Künker (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- Niemczyk (13)
- Numimarket (4)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
- WCN (1)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wójcicki (5)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
574 $
Price in auction currency 2300 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
589 $
Price in auction currency 2400 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 20, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Zlotych 2013 "Wladyslaw the Short", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
