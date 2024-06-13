Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

50 Zlotych 2013 MW "Wladyslaw the Short" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 50 Zlotych 2013 MW "Wladyslaw the Short" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 50 Zlotych 2013 MW "Wladyslaw the Short" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Salon Numizmatyczny Mateusz Wójcicki

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,999)
  • Weight 62,2 g
  • Pure silver (1,9978 oz) 62,1378 g
  • Diameter 45 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Mintage PROOF 5,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 50 Zlotych
  • Year 2013
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Zlotych 2013 "Wladyslaw the Short" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2742 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 3,100. Bidding took place March 19, 2022.

Poland 50 Zlotych 2013 MW "Wladyslaw the Short" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
574 $
Price in auction currency 2300 PLN
Poland 50 Zlotych 2013 MW "Wladyslaw the Short" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 50 Zlotych 2013 MW "Wladyslaw the Short" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
589 $
Price in auction currency 2400 PLN
Poland 50 Zlotych 2013 MW "Wladyslaw the Short" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 50 Zlotych 2013 MW "Wladyslaw the Short" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 50 Zlotych 2013 MW "Wladyslaw the Short" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 50 Zlotych 2013 MW "Wladyslaw the Short" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 50 Zlotych 2013 MW "Wladyslaw the Short" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Poland 50 Zlotych 2013 MW "Wladyslaw the Short" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 50 Zlotych 2013 MW "Wladyslaw the Short" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 50 Zlotych 2013 MW "Wladyslaw the Short" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 50 Zlotych 2013 MW "Wladyslaw the Short" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 50 Zlotych 2013 MW "Wladyslaw the Short" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 50 Zlotych 2013 MW "Wladyslaw the Short" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Poland 50 Zlotych 2013 MW "Wladyslaw the Short" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 50 Zlotych 2013 MW "Wladyslaw the Short" at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 50 Zlotych 2013 MW "Wladyslaw the Short" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 50 Zlotych 2013 MW "Wladyslaw the Short" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 50 Zlotych 2013 MW "Wladyslaw the Short" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Poland 50 Zlotych 2013 MW "Wladyslaw the Short" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 50 Zlotych 2013 MW "Wladyslaw the Short" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Poland 50 Zlotych 2013 MW "Wladyslaw the Short" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 50 Zlotych 2013 MW "Wladyslaw the Short" at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Poland 50 Zlotych 2013 MW "Wladyslaw the Short" at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 50 Zlotych 2013 MW "Wladyslaw the Short" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Poland 50 Zlotych 2013 MW "Wladyslaw the Short" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 50 Zlotych 2013 MW "Wladyslaw the Short" at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Poland 50 Zlotych 2013 MW "Wladyslaw the Short" at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 50 Zlotych 2013 MW "Wladyslaw the Short" at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Poland 50 Zlotych 2013 MW "Wladyslaw the Short" at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 50 Zlotych 2013 MW "Wladyslaw the Short" at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Poland 50 Zlotych 2013 MW "Wladyslaw the Short" at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 50 Zlotych 2013 MW "Wladyslaw the Short" at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 50 Zlotych 2013 MW "Wladyslaw the Short" at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 50 Zlotych 2013 MW "Wladyslaw the Short" at auction Niemczyk - March 20, 2021
Poland 50 Zlotych 2013 MW "Wladyslaw the Short" at auction Niemczyk - March 20, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 20, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 50 Zlotych 2013 MW "Wladyslaw the Short" at auction Niemczyk - March 20, 2021
Poland 50 Zlotych 2013 MW "Wladyslaw the Short" at auction Niemczyk - March 20, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 20, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Zlotych 2013 "Wladyslaw the Short", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

