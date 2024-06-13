50 Zlotych 2015 MW "Ladislas III of Varna" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Zlotych 2015 "Ladislas III of Varna" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 936 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 1,750. Bidding took place November 6, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (20) Condition (slab) MS70 (2) MS69 (1) Service NGC (3)

Seller All companies

Marciniak (1)

Niemczyk (8)

Numimarket (4)

Stare Monety (1)

WCN (1)

WDA - MiM (2)

Wójcicki (6)