Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
50 Zlotych 2015 MW "Ladislas III of Varna" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,999)
- Weight 62,2 g
- Pure silver (1,9978 oz) 62,1378 g
- Diameter 45 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage UNC 5,250
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 50 Zlotych
- Year 2015
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (23)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Zlotych 2015 "Ladislas III of Varna" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 936 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 1,750. Bidding took place November 6, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Marciniak (1)
- Niemczyk (8)
- Numimarket (4)
- Stare Monety (1)
- WCN (1)
- WDA - MiM (2)
- Wójcicki (6)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
250 $
Price in auction currency 1000 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
245 $
Price in auction currency 1000 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS70 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 21, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date May 13, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS70 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Zlotych 2015 "Ladislas III of Varna", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
