Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 2015

Circulation coins

Obverse 5 Zlotych 2015 MW
Reverse 5 Zlotych 2015 MW
5 Zlotych 2015 MW
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Zlote 2015 MW
Reverse 2 Zlote 2015 MW
2 Zlote 2015 MW
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1 Zloty 2015 MW
Reverse 1 Zloty 2015 MW
1 Zloty 2015 MW
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 50 Groszy 2015 MW
Reverse 50 Groszy 2015 MW
50 Groszy 2015 MW
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 20 Groszy 2015 MW
Reverse 20 Groszy 2015 MW
20 Groszy 2015 MW
Average price 6 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 10 Groszy 2015 MW
Reverse 10 Groszy 2015 MW
10 Groszy 2015 MW
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 5 Groszy 2015 (l)
Reverse 5 Groszy 2015 (l)
5 Groszy 2015 (l)
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Grosze 2015 (l)
Reverse 2 Grosze 2015 (l)
2 Grosze 2015 (l)
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1 Grosz 2015 (l)
Reverse 1 Grosz 2015 (l)
1 Grosz 2015 (l)
Average price
Sales
0 0

Gold commemorative coins

Obverse 500 Zlotych 2015 MW Ladislas III of Varna
Reverse 500 Zlotych 2015 MW Ladislas III of Varna
500 Zlotych 2015 MW Ladislas III of Varna
Average price 4500 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 500 Zlotych 2015 MW Ladislas II Jagiello
Reverse 500 Zlotych 2015 MW Ladislas II Jagiello
500 Zlotych 2015 MW Ladislas II Jagiello
Average price 4800 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 500 Zlotych 2015 MW Casimir IV Jagiellon
Reverse 500 Zlotych 2015 MW Casimir IV Jagiellon
500 Zlotych 2015 MW Casimir IV Jagiellon
Average price 4600 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 200 Zlotych 2015 MW 100 Years of Warsaw University of Technology
Reverse 200 Zlotych 2015 MW 100 Years of Warsaw University of Technology
200 Zlotych 2015 MW 100 Years of Warsaw University of Technology
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse 200 Zlotych 2015 MW 150th Anniversary of the Birth of Kazimierz Przerwa-Tetmajer
Reverse 200 Zlotych 2015 MW 150th Anniversary of the Birth of Kazimierz Przerwa-Tetmajer
200 Zlotych 2015 MW 150th Anniversary of the Birth of Kazimierz Przerwa-Tetmajer
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 100 Zlotych 2015 MW Jozef Pilsudski
Reverse 100 Zlotych 2015 MW Jozef Pilsudski
100 Zlotych 2015 MW Jozef Pilsudski
Average price 700 $
Sales
0 7

Silver commemorative coins

Obverse 50 Zlotych 2015 MW Ladislas III of Varna
Reverse 50 Zlotych 2015 MW Ladislas III of Varna
50 Zlotych 2015 MW Ladislas III of Varna
Average price 270 $
Sales
0 23
Obverse 50 Zlotych 2015 MW Ladislas II Jagiello
Reverse 50 Zlotych 2015 MW Ladislas II Jagiello
50 Zlotych 2015 MW Ladislas II Jagiello
Average price 430 $
Sales
0 21
Obverse 50 Zlotych 2015 MW Casimir IV Jagiellon
Reverse 50 Zlotych 2015 MW Casimir IV Jagiellon
50 Zlotych 2015 MW Casimir IV Jagiellon
Average price 290 $
Sales
0 16
Obverse 20 Zlotych 2015 MW Relics of the palace and religious complex in Ostrow Lednicki
Reverse 20 Zlotych 2015 MW Relics of the palace and religious complex in Ostrow Lednicki
20 Zlotych 2015 MW Relics of the palace and religious complex in Ostrow Lednicki
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 16
Obverse 20 Zlotych 2015 MW Florin of Ladislas the Elbow-high
Reverse 20 Zlotych 2015 MW Florin of Ladislas the Elbow-high
20 Zlotych 2015 MW Florin of Ladislas the Elbow-high
Average price 75 $
Sales
0 27
Obverse 20 Zlotych 2015 MW Alfred Wierusz-Kowalski
Reverse 20 Zlotych 2015 MW Alfred Wierusz-Kowalski
20 Zlotych 2015 MW Alfred Wierusz-Kowalski
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse 20 Zlotych 2015 MW The grosz of Casimir the Great
Reverse 20 Zlotych 2015 MW The grosz of Casimir the Great
20 Zlotych 2015 MW The grosz of Casimir the Great
Average price 55 $
Sales
0 31
Obverse 20 Zlotych 2015 MW Honeybee
Reverse 20 Zlotych 2015 MW Honeybee
20 Zlotych 2015 MW Honeybee
Average price 150 $
Sales
0 32
Obverse 20 Zlotych 2015 MW The half grosz of Ladislas Jagiello
Reverse 20 Zlotych 2015 MW The half grosz of Ladislas Jagiello
20 Zlotych 2015 MW The half grosz of Ladislas Jagiello
Average price 60 $
Sales
0 31
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2015 MW 50th Anniversary of the Letter of Reconciliation of the Polish Bishops to the German Bishops
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2015 MW 50th Anniversary of the Letter of Reconciliation of the Polish Bishops to the German Bishops
10 Zlotych 2015 MW 50th Anniversary of the Letter of Reconciliation of the Polish Bishops to the German Bishops
Average price 25 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2015 MW 100 Years of Warsaw University of Technology
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2015 MW 100 Years of Warsaw University of Technology
10 Zlotych 2015 MW 100 Years of Warsaw University of Technology
Average price 20 $
Sales
0 20
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2015 MW Jozef Pilsudski
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2015 MW Jozef Pilsudski
10 Zlotych 2015 MW Jozef Pilsudski
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 28
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2015 MW 150th Anniversary of the Birth of Kazimierz Przerwa-Tetmajer
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2015 MW 150th Anniversary of the Birth of Kazimierz Przerwa-Tetmajer
10 Zlotych 2015 MW 150th Anniversary of the Birth of Kazimierz Przerwa-Tetmajer
Average price 20 $
Sales
0 14

Bimetallic commemorative coins

Obverse 5 Zlotych 2015 MW Bydgoszcz Canal
Reverse 5 Zlotych 2015 MW Bydgoszcz Canal
5 Zlotych 2015 MW Bydgoszcz Canal
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 5 Zlotych 2015 MW Poznan Town Hall
Reverse 5 Zlotych 2015 MW Poznan Town Hall
5 Zlotych 2015 MW Poznan Town Hall
Average price 340 $
Sales
0 1

Bullion coins

Obverse 500 Zlotych 2015 MW NR White-tailed eagle
Reverse 500 Zlotych 2015 MW NR White-tailed eagle
500 Zlotych 2015 MW NR White-tailed eagle
Average price
Sales
0 0
