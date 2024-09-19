Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Coins of Poland 2015
Circulation coins
Gold commemorative coins
200 Zlotych 2015 MW 150th Anniversary of the Birth of Kazimierz Przerwa-Tetmajer
Sales
Silver commemorative coins
20 Zlotych 2015 MW Relics of the palace and religious complex in Ostrow Lednicki
Average price 35 $
10 Zlotych 2015 MW 50th Anniversary of the Letter of Reconciliation of the Polish Bishops to the German Bishops
Average price 25 $
Bimetallic commemorative coins
