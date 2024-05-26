10 Zlotych 2015 MW "Jozef Pilsudski" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2015 "Jozef Pilsudski" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1440 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 1,000. Bidding took place April 9, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (20) UNC (7) No grade (1) Condition (slab) PF70 (4) PF69 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (4) Service NGC (5)

Seller All companies

Cieszyńskie CN (3)

COINSNET (1)

Numimarket (4)

NUMIS Klitończyk (1)

Numis Poland (2)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

Stare Monety (2)

WCN (7)

WDA - MiM (1)

Wójcicki (6)