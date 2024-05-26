Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 2015 MW "Jozef Pilsudski" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2015 "Jozef Pilsudski" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1440 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 1,000. Bidding took place April 9, 2022.
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition PF70 NGC
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Seller NUMIS Klitończyk
Date May 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 30, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2015 "Jozef Pilsudski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
