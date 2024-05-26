Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 2015 MW "Jozef Pilsudski" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 2015 MW "Jozef Pilsudski" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Zlotych 2015 MW "Jozef Pilsudski" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 30,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 2015
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2015 "Jozef Pilsudski" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1440 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 1,000. Bidding took place April 9, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (3)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Numimarket (4)
  • NUMIS Klitończyk (1)
  • Numis Poland (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • WCN (7)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (6)
Seller WCN
Date July 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 105 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 2015 MW "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 2015 MW "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition PF70 NGC
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 2015 MW "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction NUMIS Klitończyk - May 19, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 2015 MW "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction NUMIS Klitończyk - May 19, 2024
Seller NUMIS Klitończyk
Date May 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2015 MW "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 2015 MW "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2015 MW "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 2015 MW "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2015 MW "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Numis Poland - March 24, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 2015 MW "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Numis Poland - March 24, 2024
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2015 MW "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2015 MW "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2015 MW "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 2015 MW "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2015 MW "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2015 MW "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 2015 MW "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2015 MW "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 2015 MW "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2015 MW "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 2015 MW "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 1, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2015 MW "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2015 MW "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2015 MW "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Numis Poland - October 30, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2015 MW "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Numis Poland - October 30, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 30, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2015 "Jozef Pilsudski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic after denomination Coins of Poland in 2015 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 10 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search