Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

200 Zlotych 2015 MW "100 Years of Warsaw University of Technology" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 200 Zlotych 2015 MW "100 Years of Warsaw University of Technology" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 200 Zlotych 2015 MW "100 Years of Warsaw University of Technology" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 15,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,4485 oz) 13,95 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 2,500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 200 Zlotych
  • Year 2015
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 2015 "100 Years of Warsaw University of Technology" with mark MW. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination. The record price belongs to the lot 132 sold at the Bereska Numizmatyka auction for PLN 1,950. Bidding took place September 22, 2018.

Poland 200 Zlotych 2015 MW "100 Years of Warsaw University of Technology" at auction Bereska - September 22, 2018
Poland 200 Zlotych 2015 MW "100 Years of Warsaw University of Technology" at auction Bereska - September 22, 2018
Seller Bereska
Date September 22, 2018
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 200 Zlotych 2015 "100 Years of Warsaw University of Technology", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

