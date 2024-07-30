Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
200 Zlotych 2015 MW "100 Years of Warsaw University of Technology" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 15,5 g
- Pure gold (0,4485 oz) 13,95 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 2,500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 200 Zlotych
- Year 2015
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 2015 "100 Years of Warsaw University of Technology" with mark MW. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination. The record price belongs to the lot 132 sold at the Bereska Numizmatyka auction for PLN 1,950. Bidding took place September 22, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Bereska (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 200 Zlotych 2015 "100 Years of Warsaw University of Technology", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search