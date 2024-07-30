200 Zlotych 2015 MW "100 Years of Warsaw University of Technology" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 2015 "100 Years of Warsaw University of Technology" with mark MW. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination. The record price belongs to the lot 132 sold at the Bereska Numizmatyka auction for PLN 1,950. Bidding took place September 22, 2018.

Сondition PROOF (1) Condition (slab) PF69 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service NGC (1)