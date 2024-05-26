20 Zlotych 2015 MW "Relics of the palace and religious complex in Ostrow Lednicki" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2015 "Relics of the palace and religious complex in Ostrow Lednicki" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 596 sold at the Cieszyńskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 160. Bidding took place May 25, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (13) UNC (3) Condition (slab) PF70 (2) Service GCN (1) PCG (1)