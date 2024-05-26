Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Zlotych 2015 MW "Relics of the palace and religious complex in Ostrow Lednicki" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 20 Zlotych 2015 MW "Relics of the palace and religious complex in Ostrow Lednicki" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 20 Zlotych 2015 MW "Relics of the palace and religious complex in Ostrow Lednicki" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Salon Numizmatyczny Mateusz Wójcicki

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 28,28 g
  • Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
  • Diameter 38,61 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 30,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 2015
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2015 "Relics of the palace and religious complex in Ostrow Lednicki" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 596 sold at the Cieszyńskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 160. Bidding took place May 25, 2024.

Poland 20 Zlotych 2015 MW "Relics of the palace and religious complex in Ostrow Lednicki" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition PF70 GCN
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 150 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 2015 MW "Relics of the palace and religious complex in Ostrow Lednicki" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2015 MW "Relics of the palace and religious complex in Ostrow Lednicki" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2015 MW "Relics of the palace and religious complex in Ostrow Lednicki" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2015 MW "Relics of the palace and religious complex in Ostrow Lednicki" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2015 MW "Relics of the palace and religious complex in Ostrow Lednicki" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2015 MW "Relics of the palace and religious complex in Ostrow Lednicki" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2015 MW "Relics of the palace and religious complex in Ostrow Lednicki" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date October 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2015 MW "Relics of the palace and religious complex in Ostrow Lednicki" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2015 MW "Relics of the palace and religious complex in Ostrow Lednicki" at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2015 MW "Relics of the palace and religious complex in Ostrow Lednicki" at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PF70 PCG
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2015 MW "Relics of the palace and religious complex in Ostrow Lednicki" at auction Wójcicki - October 21, 2020
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 21, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2015 MW "Relics of the palace and religious complex in Ostrow Lednicki" at auction Rzeszowski DA - March 11, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date March 11, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
