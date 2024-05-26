Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
20 Zlotych 2015 MW "Relics of the palace and religious complex in Ostrow Lednicki" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 28,28 g
- Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
- Diameter 38,61 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 30,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 20 Zlotych
- Year 2015
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2015 "Relics of the palace and religious complex in Ostrow Lednicki" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 596 sold at the Cieszyńskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 160. Bidding took place May 25, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Stare Monety (3)
- WCN (3)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wójcicki (5)
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition PF70 GCN
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PF70 PCG
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 21, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Zlotych 2015 "Relics of the palace and religious complex in Ostrow Lednicki", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
