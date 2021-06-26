Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
500 Zlotych 2015 MW "Casimir IV Jagiellon" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 62,2 g
- Diameter 45 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage UNC 600
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 500 Zlotych
- Year 2015
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 500 Zlotych 2015 "Casimir IV Jagiellon" with mark MW. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 318 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 24,000. Bidding took place May 13, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Niemczyk (2)
- WCN (1)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 26, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
4626 $
Price in auction currency 17500 PLN
