500 Zlotych 2015 MW "Casimir IV Jagiellon" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 500 Zlotych 2015 "Casimir IV Jagiellon" with mark MW. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 318 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 24,000. Bidding took place May 13, 2023.

