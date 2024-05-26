Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
20 Zlotych 2015 MW "Honeybee" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 31,1 g
- Pure silver (0,9249 oz) 28,7675 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 35,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 20 Zlotych
- Year 2015
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (32)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2015 "Honeybee" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 80 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 850. Bidding took place March 15, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
122 $
Price in auction currency 480 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 18, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition PF70 GCN
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 15, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Zlotych 2015 "Honeybee", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
