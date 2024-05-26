Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Zlotych 2015 MW "Honeybee" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 20 Zlotych 2015 MW "Honeybee" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 20 Zlotych 2015 MW "Honeybee" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Salon Numizmatyczny Mateusz Wójcicki

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 31,1 g
  • Pure silver (0,9249 oz) 28,7675 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 35,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 2015
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (32)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2015 "Honeybee" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 80 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 850. Bidding took place March 15, 2023.

Poland 20 Zlotych 2015 MW "Honeybee" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
122 $
Price in auction currency 480 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
112 $
Price in auction currency 450 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 2015 MW "Honeybee" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2015 MW "Honeybee" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date January 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2015 MW "Honeybee" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2015 MW "Honeybee" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2015 MW "Honeybee" at auction Numis Poland - September 7, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2015 MW "Honeybee" at auction Karamitsos - June 18, 2023
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 18, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2015 MW "Honeybee" at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2015 MW "Honeybee" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition PF70 GCN
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2015 MW "Honeybee" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2015 MW "Honeybee" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2015 MW "Honeybee" at auction Numis Poland - March 15, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 15, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2015 MW "Honeybee" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2015 MW "Honeybee" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2015 MW "Honeybee" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2015 MW "Honeybee" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2015 MW "Honeybee" at auction Numis Poland - July 13, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date July 13, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Zlotych 2015 "Honeybee", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

