20 Zlotych 2015 MW "Honeybee" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2015 "Honeybee" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 80 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 850. Bidding took place March 15, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (28) UNC (4) Condition (slab) PF70 (9) PF69 (3) ULTRA CAMEO (11) Service NGC (11) GCN (1)

Seller All companies

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

COINSNET (1)

Karamitsos (1)

Niemczyk (3)

Numimarket (3)

Numis Poland (4)

Russian Heritage (1)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

Stare Monety (3)

WCN (4)

WDA - MiM (1)

Wójcicki (9)