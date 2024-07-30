Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

100 Zlotych 2015 MW "Jozef Pilsudski" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 100 Zlotych 2015 MW "Jozef Pilsudski" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 100 Zlotych 2015 MW "Jozef Pilsudski" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 8,0 g
  • Pure gold (0,2315 oz) 7,2 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 2,500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 2015
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 2015 "Jozef Pilsudski" with mark MW. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 388783 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,000. Bidding took place February 29, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • WCN (3)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
725 $
Price in auction currency 2900 PLN
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
753 $
Price in auction currency 3000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date December 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 2015 MW "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Poland 100 Zlotych 2015 MW "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 2015 MW "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Numimarket - June 2, 2020
Poland 100 Zlotych 2015 MW "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Numimarket - June 2, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date June 2, 2020
Condition PF70 GCN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 2015 MW "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Wójcicki - May 13, 2020
Poland 100 Zlotych 2015 MW "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Wójcicki - May 13, 2020
Seller Wójcicki
Date May 13, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 2015 MW "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Poland 100 Zlotych 2015 MW "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 2015 "Jozef Pilsudski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic after denomination Coins of Poland in 2015 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins 100 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search