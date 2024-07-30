Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
100 Zlotych 2015 MW "Jozef Pilsudski" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 8,0 g
- Pure gold (0,2315 oz) 7,2 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 2,500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 2015
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 2015 "Jozef Pilsudski" with mark MW. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 388783 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,000. Bidding took place February 29, 2024.
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
753 $
Price in auction currency 3000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date June 2, 2020
Condition PF70 GCN
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date May 13, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
