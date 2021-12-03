Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 2015 MW "50th Anniversary of the Letter of Reconciliation of the Polish Bishops to the German Bishops" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 2015 MW "50th Anniversary of the Letter of Reconciliation of the Polish Bishops to the German Bishops" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Zlotych 2015 MW "50th Anniversary of the Letter of Reconciliation of the Polish Bishops to the German Bishops" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 25,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 2015
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2015 "50th Anniversary of the Letter of Reconciliation of the Polish Bishops to the German Bishops" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1092 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 160. Bidding took place April 3, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • WCN (3)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Seller WCN
Date July 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 85 PLN
Seller WCN
Date February 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 2015 MW "50th Anniversary of the Letter of Reconciliation of the Polish Bishops to the German Bishops" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2015 MW "50th Anniversary of the Letter of Reconciliation of the Polish Bishops to the German Bishops" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2015 MW "50th Anniversary of the Letter of Reconciliation of the Polish Bishops to the German Bishops" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2015 MW "50th Anniversary of the Letter of Reconciliation of the Polish Bishops to the German Bishops" at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Poland 10 Zlotych 2015 MW "50th Anniversary of the Letter of Reconciliation of the Polish Bishops to the German Bishops" at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2015 "50th Anniversary of the Letter of Reconciliation of the Polish Bishops to the German Bishops", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic after denomination Coins of Poland in 2015 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 10 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search