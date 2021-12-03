10 Zlotych 2015 MW "50th Anniversary of the Letter of Reconciliation of the Polish Bishops to the German Bishops" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2015 "50th Anniversary of the Letter of Reconciliation of the Polish Bishops to the German Bishops" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1092 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 160. Bidding took place April 3, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (3)