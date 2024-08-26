20 Groszy 2015 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Groszy 2015 with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4350 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 130. Bidding took place October 1, 2021.

Сondition UNC (1)