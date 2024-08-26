Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
20 Groszy 2015 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 3,22 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Mintage UNC 78,030,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 20 Groszy
- Year 2015
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Groszy 2015 with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4350 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 130. Bidding took place October 1, 2021.
Сondition
- COINSNET (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Groszy 2015 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
