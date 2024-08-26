Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Groszy 2015 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 3,22 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Mintage UNC 78,030,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 20 Groszy
  • Year 2015
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Groszy 2015 with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4350 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 130. Bidding took place October 1, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
Poland 20 Groszy 2015 MW at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Poland 20 Groszy 2015 MW at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Groszy 2015 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

