Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Zlotych 2015 MW "Florin of Ladislas the Elbow-high" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 20 Zlotych 2015 MW "Florin of Ladislas the Elbow-high" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 20 Zlotych 2015 MW "Florin of Ladislas the Elbow-high" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Salon Numizmatyczny Mateusz Wójcicki

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 28,28 g
  • Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
  • Diameter 38,61 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 20,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 2015
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2015 "Florin of Ladislas the Elbow-high" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 914 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 440. Bidding took place February 26, 2022.

Poland 20 Zlotych 2015 MW "Florin of Ladislas the Elbow-high" at auction NUMIS Klitończyk - May 19, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2015 MW "Florin of Ladislas the Elbow-high" at auction NUMIS Klitończyk - May 19, 2024
Seller NUMIS Klitończyk
Date May 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 340 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 2015 MW "Florin of Ladislas the Elbow-high" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2015 MW "Florin of Ladislas the Elbow-high" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2015 MW "Florin of Ladislas the Elbow-high" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2015 MW "Florin of Ladislas the Elbow-high" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2015 MW "Florin of Ladislas the Elbow-high" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2015 MW "Florin of Ladislas the Elbow-high" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2015 MW "Florin of Ladislas the Elbow-high" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2015 MW "Florin of Ladislas the Elbow-high" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2015 MW "Florin of Ladislas the Elbow-high" at auction Numis Poland - March 24, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2015 MW "Florin of Ladislas the Elbow-high" at auction Numis Poland - March 24, 2024
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2015 MW "Florin of Ladislas the Elbow-high" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2015 MW "Florin of Ladislas the Elbow-high" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2015 MW "Florin of Ladislas the Elbow-high" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2015 MW "Florin of Ladislas the Elbow-high" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2015 MW "Florin of Ladislas the Elbow-high" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2015 MW "Florin of Ladislas the Elbow-high" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2015 MW "Florin of Ladislas the Elbow-high" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2015 MW "Florin of Ladislas the Elbow-high" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition PF70 GCN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2015 MW "Florin of Ladislas the Elbow-high" at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2015 MW "Florin of Ladislas the Elbow-high" at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2015 MW "Florin of Ladislas the Elbow-high" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2015 MW "Florin of Ladislas the Elbow-high" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2015 MW "Florin of Ladislas the Elbow-high" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2015 MW "Florin of Ladislas the Elbow-high" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2015 MW "Florin of Ladislas the Elbow-high" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2015 MW "Florin of Ladislas the Elbow-high" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 2015 MW "Florin of Ladislas the Elbow-high" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2015 MW "Florin of Ladislas the Elbow-high" at auction Numis Poland - October 30, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 2015 MW "Florin of Ladislas the Elbow-high" at auction Numis Poland - October 30, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 30, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 20, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2015 MW "Florin of Ladislas the Elbow-high" at auction Numis Poland - April 6, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 2015 MW "Florin of Ladislas the Elbow-high" at auction Numis Poland - April 6, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date April 6, 2022
Condition PF70 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

For the sale of 20 Zlotych 2015 "Florin of Ladislas the Elbow-high", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

